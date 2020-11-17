US Secretary of State arrived in Georgia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Georgia. Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, Georgian Ambassador to the United States Davit Bakradze and US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan have met Mike Pompeo at Tbilisi International Airport, Trend reports citing 1TV.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Georgia with a 2-day visit. The Secretary of State is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, President Salome Zurabishvili and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Zalkaliani. Mike Pompeo will also meet with the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II in Tbilisi. In addition, the US Secretary of State will hold a meeting with representatives of the civil sector.

US Secretary of State, who arrived in Georgia from Turkey, will end his visit to Georgia tomorrow and will leave for Israel.