Georgia reports 3,443 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,443 new cases of coronavirus, 2,538 recoveries, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 17,086 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new 3,443 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,318 cases, Adjara - 512 cases, Imereti - 562 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 163 cases, Shida Kartli - 178 cases, Guria - 64 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 368 cases, Kakheti - 85 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 54 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 108 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 33 cases.

Georgia has had 89,395 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 71,468 individuals have recovered, while 815 others have died.

Some 5,763 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, 836 of the 5,763 patients are in critical condition, 371 of the 836 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

