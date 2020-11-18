PM: US, Georgia relations never been more dynamic and will continue to flourish
Georgia Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia says “productive meeting with Secretary Pompeo, covered the Russian occupation, regional geopolitics, Black Sea security, and trade and investments”, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
“The US is Georgia’s premier strategic partner in strengthening democracy and rule of law. The US and Georgia relations have never been more dynamic and will continue to flourish,” tweeted PM.
Latest
Fact that parliament of Netherlands adopts unjust decision will not help us to establish closer tie - President Aliyev