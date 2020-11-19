German Development Cooperation has donated new office equipment to the Municipalities of Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti

Four municipalities of Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region were presented with the donation of new office equipment on behalf of the German Development Cooperation, the Eastern Partnership (EaP) Regional Fund for Public Administration Reforms operated by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and with the organizational support of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia (MRDI), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The initiative to donate new office equipments from the German side can be seen as an alternative assistance for delays in project activities due to COVID 19 and for additional needs determined during the pandemic period, which will significantly improve the conditions for distance working of the mayor’s representatives in the administrative units of municipalities.

“The new office equipment will serve as an effective implementation of the ongoing project in the municipalities in the future, which drives at the introduction of a Unified Electronic Services in all the municipalities of Georgia” – said Nikoloz Rosebashvili, the Head of Department of Local Self-governance and Policy of MRDI.

The handing over was attended by the representatives of the Ministry, Ambrolauri Municipalitiy and GIZ EaP Regional Fund.

Since 1992, with the funding of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), GIZ has been actively supporting Georgia in the areas of good governance and democracy, sustainable economic development as well as environment and climate change, among other areas. Since 2016, the GIZ EaP Regional Fund has been implementing projects to support the administrative reform processes in all six EU Eastern Partnership countries. One of the main activities of EaP Regional Fund is the sharing of best practices in the area of E-Governance, development of joint innovative solutions and the establishment of effective regional cooperation network between the participating countries.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, as well as with various agencies working on E-governance issues, through the improving administrative services at central and local levels, the EaP Regional Fund supports the citizen-oriented and transparent administrative processes of Georgia as well as of other participating countries.