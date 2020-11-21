Second round of parliamentary elections ongoing in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The second round of 2020 parliamentary elections is ongoing in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The run-off elections are held in 17 majoritarian election precincts. The second round of snap elections of Mayor is held in Kutaisi, Imereti region.

Based on election legislation, two candidates, who showed the best results in October 31 elections of corresponding majoritarian precincts, are running in the second round. The candidates of 6 political parties qualified for the second round.

However, the opposition boycotted participation in the second rounds due to the alleged voter fraud in the first round, and left the candidates of the ruling Georgian Dream Party alone in the run-off elections.

