Estonian Foreign Minister discusses political situation with David Zalkaliani and Grigol Vashadze

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu in a phone conversation with Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani and leader of the opposition Grigol Vashadze discussed the political situation in Georgia in the light of the second round of the Georgian parliamentary elections held on Saturday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“With the Georgian foreign minister and leader of the opposition, we discussed the political situation in the state in relation to the ongoing parliamentary elections. I called on the current government and the opposition to engage in a dialogue. It is crucial that the rule of law and principles of democracy be respected in the course of this process,” Reinsalu was quoted by spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying.

“In our conversation, I reaffirmed Estonia’s strong support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia. I also expressed support to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration ambitions,” he said.