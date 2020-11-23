Georgian gov't administration head Natia Mezvrishvili resigns

Head of the Government Administration Natia Mezvrishvili has resigned today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Thanks to everyone in the government, politics and beyond politics, international partners, NGOs, journalists and everyone with whom I have worked during this period. Special thanks to Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who trusted me as a complete stranger and gave me the opportunity to do many good things. I hope that wherever I am, I will be able to do good deeds for the progress and success of the country “, Mezvrishvili wrote on Facebook.

Natia Mezvrishvili has been leading the government administration since October 2019.

Before taking up the post, Mezvrishvili worked at various positions in the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia.

In 2017-2019 Mezvrishvili was Deputy Interior Minister.

After Giorgi Gakharia became prime minister, Mezvrishvili was appointed the head of the Prime Minister's Office, and later the head of the administration.