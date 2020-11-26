Georgian NCDC Head urges people over 70 to stay at home except in necessary circumstances

The head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) of Georgia, Amiran Gamkrelidze urges people aged 70 years and over to stay at home except in necessary circumstances, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“We are waiting for the covid-vaccine in Spring. Along with the coronavirus infection, the flu will appear in December, so, once again, I urge you to get a flu vaccination,” said Gamkrelidze.