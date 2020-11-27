Georgia sees record increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Georgia has reported 4,780 new coronavirus cases, 3,489 recoveries, and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 123,470, of those, 102,270 recovered and 1,161 died.

Currently, 2,037 people are in quarantine, 3,920 remain at COVID-Hotels, and 6,165 more under medical observation. The 41 people are brought from abroad for medical treatment.

Out of 4,780 new coronavirus cases reported in Georgia, 1,863 were revealed in Tbilisi, 664 – in Adjara, 648– Imereti, Berdia Sichinava, Deputy Head of the Task Force operating at Inter-Agency Coordination Council stated at a briefing held at the Government Administration.

Other cases are distributed to different regions of Georgia: Kvemo Kartli -319, Shida Kartli – 259, Guria – 102, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti – 385, Kakheti-280, Mtskheta-Mtianeti-128, Samtskhe-Javakheti- 89, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti-43.

