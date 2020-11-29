Georgia reports 4 426 new coronavirus cases, 3 721 recoveries, 35 deaths
Georgia reported 4 426 new coronavirus cases, 3 721 recoveries and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to stopcov.ge, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
In total, Georgia’s coronavirus cases increased to 132 368, of those, 110 049 recovered and 1 230 died.
Currently, 2 033 people are quarantined, 3 945 remain at COVID-Hotels and 6 373 more under medical observation.
Yesterday, Georgia recorded 4 472 Covid-19 cases and 4 058 recoveries.
