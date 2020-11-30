Amount of COVID-19 cases increase in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,216 new cases of coronavirus, 3,937 recoveries and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 20,305 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of November 30.

The new 3,216 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,622 cases, Adjara - 313 cases, Imereti - 517 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 187 cases, Shida Kartli - 82 cases, Guria - 19 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 160 cases, Kakheti - 161 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 77 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 74 cases, Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases.

Georgia has had 135,584 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 113,986 individuals have recovered, while 1,267 others have died.

Some 6,383 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1,038 of the 6,383 patients are in critical condition, 466 of the 1,038 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

