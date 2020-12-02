Georgia reports 4,033 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

Georgia has reported 4,033 new cases of coronavirus, 4,061 recoveries, and 39 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 20,387 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of December 2.

The new 4,033 cases were recorded in: Tbilisi - 1,705 cases, Adjara - 402 cases, Imereti - 624 casesKvemo Kartli - 286 cases, Shida Kartli - 281 cases, Guria - 84 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 273 cases, Kakheti - 239 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 62 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 68 cases,Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 9 cases.

Georgia has had 143,376 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Since then 121,621 individuals have recovered, while 1,342 others have died.

Some 6,397 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, 1,058 of the 6,397 patients are in critical condition, 466 of the 1,058 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

