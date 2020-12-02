Georgian CEC to summarize final results of parliamentary elections on December 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

On December 3, Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) will summarize the final results of the October 31 parliamentary elections and issue a summary protocol, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The sitting of the Central Election Commission is scheduled for 17:00.

The first sitting of the newly elected Parliament must be held no later than the 10th day after the official announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections. The first session will be appointed by the President. According to the available information, the ruling party is considering December 11 as the expected date of the first sitting.

The first round of Georgia’s parliamentary elections was held on October 31.

The opposition parties that obtained seats in the Parliament refuse to enter. A total of eight parties: United National Movement, Power is in Unity, European Georgia, Strategy Builder, Lelo for Georgia, Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, Girchi, Citizens, Labor Party do not recognize the results of the first and second rounds of the elections.

However, their candidates were still on the ballot papers as according to the law, it is impossible to withdraw the candidacy from the second round of elections.

