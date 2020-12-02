Georgian FM meets with Polish counterpart in Warsaw

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, who is paying a working visit to Poland, met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

At the meeting the Georgian and Polish FMs spoke of close relations between their countries and expressed the readiness to continue further cooperation.

Georgian FM thanked his Polish counterpart for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

FM Zalkaliani also thanked Poland for assisting Georgia in times of coronavirus pandemic, including in repatriation of Georgian citizens from Poland.