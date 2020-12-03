Georgian NCDC Head urges symptomatic citizens to undergo antigen test

Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, says the rise in numbers of antigen-based tests, which generate a response in approximately 20 minutes, aims to quickly detect infected individuals, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

NCDC Head urges citizens to undergo an antigen-based test if they have coronavirus-related symptoms.

“Up to 12,000 PCR tests and 3,000-3,500 rapid antigen-based tests are daily performed in Georgia in order to curb the virus spread, identify asymptomatic or people with mild symptoms, and self-isolate them for 14 days.

Those developing coronavirus-relates symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, smell and taste loss, etc, should be tested,” stressed Gamkrelidze.

NCDC Head added that inpatient facilities are required to test all hospitalized patients.

Earlier this week, Inter-Agency Coordination Council on coronavirus led by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia decided to kick off an intensive testing program throughout the country. The Head of Government claims this move will facilitate the detection of more infected individuals, which will thereby slow down the community transfer rate and stabilize the situation to a certain extent.

As of today, Georgia has reported 4 260 new coronavirus cases, 2 947 recoveries, and 45 deaths. In total, Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 147 636, 124 568 recovered and 1 387 died.