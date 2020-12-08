U.S. Government to promote investment opportunities in Georgia

U.S. Government will fund foreign investment advisory firm to identify and promote high-value investment opportunities in the Georgian economy. US Embassy in Georgia published information in this regard on its Facebook page, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“To help Georgia’s private sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic U.S. Government will fund foreign investment advisory firm OCO Global to identify and promote high-value investment opportunities in the Georgian economy and raise awareness about the country’s economic potential among major international investors.

The U.S. Government is providing financial support through USAID, which is partnering with Enterprise Georgia to facilitate Foreign Direct Investment in Georgia’s economy”, – information reads.