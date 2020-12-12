Georgian Parliament elects Chairman, Deputies

Georgian Parliament of the 10th Convocation is holding its first session. Only 88 of 90 MPs from the ruling Georgian Dream Party attend the inaugural session; two missing are in self-isolation due to COVID-19, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The powers of the Georgian Parliament were officially recognized at today’s session, as well as the mandates of all 150 members, including 60 opposition.

However, no opposition MPs from all eight parties and blocs that have been voted into the parliament attended the first session.

The ruling Georgian Dream held a majority session and elected the Chairman and deputies of the faction. According to the voting, Mamuka Mdinaradze headed the Georgian Dream faction in the new parliament.

Archil Talakvadze was elected the Chairman of the 10th Parliament of Georgia. He kept the same post in the Parliament of the 9th Convocation. 86 MPs supported his candidacy.

Members of the parliament also elected vice speakers. Gia Volski was elected First Deputy Chairman. David Sergeenko and Kakha Kuchava Deputy Chairmen and similar posts are temporarily vacant, as the opposition has a right to nominate its candidates.

The Chairman of the Parliament addressed the lawmakers after the appointment. He said the 2020 elections provided an opportunity for multiparty parliament for making policies typical of Western democracies that imply cooperation between healthy political forces, arguments based on facts rather than insults, and this achievement should not be lost on the greed of one part of the opposition.

Democracy is participation, and its boycott is inadmissible. It is much more democratic to fight and negotiate inside rather than outside the parliament. Responsible, future-oriented politicians must find the opportunity to reach an agreement, respect the trust expressed by our citizens, and the efforts of our country’s friendly ambassadors to facilitate political dialogue, Alchil Talakvadze said.

The President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili opened the first session of the newly convened Parliament of Georgia.