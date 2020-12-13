Germany and France encourage Georgia to continue on the path of democratic reform, reads the joint statement by the two countries on Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“As a close partner for Germany and France, Georgia has undergone tremendous democratic changes in the last two decades. It has strengthened its ties with NATO and the European Union, where it plays an exemplary role within the Eastern Partnership. Building strong institutions is the bedrock of a strong democracy – as is a functioning democratic pluralism. We thus welcome the political consensus that all political parties reached earlier this year over necessary changes in the electoral system. Georgians have shown readiness to seize the opportunity of renewed parliamentary pluralism offered by this reform. The strong voter turnout during the first round of elections is encouraging and – amid the pandemic – remarkable,” reads the statement.