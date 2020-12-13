100 Georgian soldiers complete 5-month training in Germany

Georgia 13 December 2020 20:50 (UTC+04:00)
One hundred Georgian servicemen have returned from a five-month-long training session in Germany ahead of the NATO-led peacekeeping Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

During the training in Germany the Georgian servicemen from the 3rd Infantry Brigade improved the skills they had acquired in Georgia.

Less than a week ago one hundred Georgian servicemen left for Afghanistan, following the 'full pre-deployment training' in Georgia.

