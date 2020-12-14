Georgian ruling party officially nominates Gakharia for premiership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.14

The ruling Georgian Dream party has officially nominated Giorgi Gakharia for the premiership, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Gakharia has one week to present his cabinet. However, the presentation in parliament may take place earlier.

The parliament which is composed of 150 MPs must then vote on Gakharia and the new cabinet.

At least 76 votes are needed to approve the PM and the cabinet.

The ruling party has 90 MPs in the legislative body. Opposition MPs still refuse to take up their mandates.

Gakharia was appointed PM in September 2019.

Before that, he held the post of interior minister.

