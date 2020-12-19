Georgia reports 2,904 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A total of 2,904 new cases of coronavirus have been reported over the last 24 hours in Georgia after conducting 9,318 PCR and 9,506 rapid tests, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Deputy Head of the Task Force under the Interagency Coordination Council Berdia Sichinava stated that out of the 2,904 new cases 1,252 were reported in Tbilisi.

Other cases of COVID-19 were reported in: Imereti - 495, Kvemo Kartli - 236, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 217, Adjara - 197, Shida Kartli - 158, Kakheti - 152, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 80, Guria - 51, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 43, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 23.

Since the first outbreak of COVID-19 in the country a total of 206,907 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, including 175,842 recoveries and 2,055 fatalities.

There are 28,984 active cases of infection now. 45,341 individuals are self-isolating, including 19,412 in Tbilisi, 6,554 in Adjara and 6,201 in Imereti.

