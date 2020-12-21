WHO Regional Director, Georgian PM meet

The Georgian Prime Minister nominee Giorgi Gakharia met with the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Kluge appraised Georgia’s steps taken in the fight against COVID-19.

“We discussed COVID-19 response and more long-term collaboration in the field of health. On the Covid-19 response, I would like to commend the leadership of the country, the Prime Minister, the government.

We see indeed the number of Covid-cases is going down, of course, due to restrictive measures. So the picture will be that during the festive season, not to lose those hard-won games. We see pandemic fatigue in the whole of Europe.

On a longer-term collaboration, we discussed to expand cooperation in universal health coverage in many fields like digital health, mental health, also to protect the population from diseases and see health as an overarching priority, a condition for prosperous, inclusive, resilient society and post Covid-19 recovery,” Kluge stated.

Gakharia and Kluge discussed the current situation in the hospital sector, the role, and the primary healthcare performance. The significance of the intensive testing program was in focus, the government’s press service reported.