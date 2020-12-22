Georgia reports 3,064 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 3,064 new cases, 3,740 recoveries, and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 17,007 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. 11,288 of the 17,007 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,719 were PCR tests.
The new 3,064 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 1,241 cases
Adjara - 191 cases
Imereti - 497 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 246 cases
Shida Kartli - 244 cases
Guria - 52 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 264 cases
Kakheti - 196 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 63 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 53 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 17 case
Georgia has had 212,526 cases of coronavirus since February.
Some 188,408 of the 212,525 individuals have recovered, while 2,182 others have died.
Some 21,910 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

