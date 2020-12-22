Georgia reports 3,064 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,064 new cases, 3,740 recoveries, and 42 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 17,007 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. 11,288 of the 17,007 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,719 were PCR tests.

The new 3,064 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 1,241 cases

Adjara - 191 cases

Imereti - 497 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 246 cases

Shida Kartli - 244 cases

Guria - 52 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 264 cases

Kakheti - 196 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 63 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 53 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 17 case

Georgia has had 212,526 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 188,408 of the 212,525 individuals have recovered, while 2,182 others have died.

Some 21,910 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

