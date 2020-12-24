International Association of Georgian Doctors established

The International Association of Georgian Doctors was established in Georgia. The Association unites physicians working both in Georgia and abroad, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Association members, doctors decided to combine efforts with the primary objective, a joint struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If state institutions agree on cooperation over our recommendations and guidelines, the system would become more flexible. With this unity and cooperation, we will do everything,” said Sopio Beridze, Founder of the Association.