Azerbaijan, Georgia aim to boost inter-parliamentary cooperation for peace and security in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Archil Talakvadze, met the newly-appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The sides discussed historically friendly and partnership relations and accentuated intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation for peace and security in the region.

Discussions also focused on global COVID-19 pandemic related challenges, restoration of trade connections, and tourism boost.

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament wished success to the ambassador in his future work and expressed readiness for cooperation.

Azerbaijan is Georgia's second largest export partner after China, accounting for 13.2 percent of Georgia's total exports.

From January through November, Georgia imported goods from Azerbaijan worth $431.7 million. With a share of 6 percent in Georgia's total imports, Azerbaijan ranks fifth among Georgia's main import partners after Turkey, Russia, China and the US.

---

