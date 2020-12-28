Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 538 new cases of coronavirus, 2,766 recoveries, and 41 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 4,769 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country (due to the weekend), 1,955 of the 4,769 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2,814 were PCR tests.

The new 538 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 257 cases

Adjara - 68 cases

Imereti - 55 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 29 cases

Shida Kartli - 16 cases

Guria - 14 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 34 cases

Kakheti - 36 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 19 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 8 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases

Georgia has had 222,143 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 206,313 of the 222,143 individuals have recovered, while 2,418 others have died.

Some 13,386 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

---

