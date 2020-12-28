Republic of Korea provides humanitarian aid to Georgia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia hosted a ceremony dedicated to humanitarian assistance extended by the Republic of Korea on Monday. Korean side provided $ 400,000-worth medical and technical equipment to Georgia to fight the pandemic, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The representatives of the Ministry and Embassy of Korea participated in the event.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexandre Khvtisiashvili, thanked the Korean government for the financial and humanitarian assistance and the strong support on behalf of the Georgian government.