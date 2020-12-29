Georgia reports 2,012 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,012 new cases of coronavirus, 2,638 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 13,451 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. Some 8,313 of the 13,451 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,138 were PCR tests.

The new 2,012 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 837 cases

Adjara - 125 cases

Imereti - 367 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 132 cases

Shida Kartli - 144 cases

Guria - 31 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 155 cases

Kakheti - 147 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 34 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 28 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 12 cases

Georgia has had 224,155 cases of coronavirus since February.

Some 208,951 of the 224,155 individuals have recovered, while 2,443 others have died.

Some 12,735 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

