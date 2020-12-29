Georgian Parliament approves 2021 state budget

The Georgian Parliament has approved the 2021 state budget by 82 votes in favor at the plenary session on Tuesday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The main financial document allocates 105 million GEL for electricity and water cost subsidy. It means that the government will cover increased electricity fees for households, which consume less than 300 kWh of electricity per month in 2021. A similar mechanism will apply to increased water tariffs for socially vulnerable families. The part of the business will also benefit from the state subsidy.

Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani presented the bill at today’s session.

The 2021 budget makes 18 billion 400 million GEL, projects 4.3% economic growth.

The document defines that the state budget deficit is 7.6%, inflation - 3 %, while foreign debt exceeds the critical verge of 60%.

The opposition parties did not attend the session since they continue to boycott the parliamentary work.