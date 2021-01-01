Georgia reports 990 coronavirus cases, 3 265 recoveries, 23 deaths

Georgia reported 990 coronavirus cases, 3 265 recoveries and 23 deaths on Friday, according to the Press Service of Georgian Prime Minister, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 426 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 167 cases, and the Adjara region with 72 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 228 410, among them 214 992 people recovered and 2 528 died, the official figures show.

There are 415 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4 664 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 858 – at Covid Hotels.