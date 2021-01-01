Georgia to show that it does not give up easily - President

The only field which the pandemic could not slow down is politics. We had a difficult political year, however, we managed to get constitutional changes, said President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili in her New Year address, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The only field which the pandemic could not slow down is politics. We had a difficult political year, however, we managed to get constitutional changes as well, the new “Election Code”. We held elections that the international community described as fair and competitive. Parliament was formed.

The pandemic could not change at least one thing – occupation and our pain. Today, it has further aggravated the already dire conditions of the people living in our occupied territories, however, it has shown us how necessary it is to find ways of solidarity and mutual help in the future, that is, a way to overcome the occupation.

The main achievement is that despite the most difficult conditions, occupation and severe regional conflicts, this small country has managed to maintain stability, resilience and has shown others in many ways that it does not give up so easily,” President said.