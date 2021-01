Twenty-three people received burns with pyrotechnics on the New Year night, surgeon of Tbilisi Burns Center Merab Janjgava said.

According to the surgeon, the patients mainly had burns in their hands and face areas. “The age of patients ranges from 6 to 9 among them 2 children are hospitalized,” Janjgava said.

The surgeon waned that pyrotechnics causes serious injuries that might leave scars and traumas for lifetime.