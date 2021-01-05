Active coronavirus cases decrease in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,316 new cases of coronavirus, 382 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 2,316 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 961 cases

Adjara - 125 cases

Imereti - 420 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 142 cases

Shida Kartli - 154 cases

Guria - 40 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 201 cases

Kakheti - 185 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 57 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 16 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 15 cases.

Some 6,620 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today, while the figure stood at 20,393 on November 28, 2020, when the government imposed further restrictions to curb the spread of the virus until January 31, 2021.

Some 14,511 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. 9,300 of the 14,511 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,211 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 232,079 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

Some 222,787 of the 232,079 individuals have recovered, while 2,646 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935