EU countries call on European Commission to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Georgia

The Foreign Ministers of 13 EU member states urged the European Commission to provide support to the Eastern Partnership countries, including Georgia, in obtaining the Covid-19 vaccine in spring. “We believe that our borders will not be safe if we do not extend our support,” the joint letter of the EU members to the Commission reads, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The foreign ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden declared that it was crucial to send a strong and coordinated message on the strategic value of the Eastern Partnership ahead of the forthcoming EU-Eastern Partnership summit.

The signatories pointed out that the EU’s Eastern partners “on numerous occasions expressed their appreciation for the EU’s COVID-related assistance and pleaded for facilitated access to the vaccine”.

Besides Georgia, members of the Eastern Partnership Program are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine.