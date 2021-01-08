Georgia reports 537 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Georgia has reported 537 new cases of coronavirus, 494 recoveries and 34 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 537 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 290 cases

Adjara - 47 cases

Imereti - 44 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 15 cases

Shida Kartli - 46 cases

Guria - 6 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 31 cases

Kakheti - 35 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 15 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 8 cases

Some 9,085 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 5,265 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country due to the holiday, 1,945 of the 5,265 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 3,320 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 236,028 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

Some 224,189 of the 236,028 individuals have recovered, while 2,728 others have died.

