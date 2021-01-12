Gov't extends COVID-19-related restrictions till February

“Targeted COVID-related restrictions will remain in force till February 1,” Georgian Economy Minister, Natia Turnava, announced on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The coronavirus cases have been stabilizing in recent weeks, but the number of daily cases is still high. Therefore, the Inter-Agency Coordination Council decided to extend targeted restrictions till February,” Turnava noted.

Economy Minister added that the government would actively meet with the business sector to ensure the safe reopening of the business and the public transport.

The Georgian government announced a two-month partial lockdown on November 28, 2020, to curb the coronavirus spread.