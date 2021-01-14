Georgia reports 1,357 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,357 new cases of coronavirus, 748 recoveries and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 1,357 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 561 cases

Adjara - 112 cases

Imereti - 196 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 69 cases

Shida Kartli - 111 cases

Guria - 18 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 131 cases

Kakheti - 84 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 41 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 26 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 8 cases.

Some 13,360 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 15,891 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 8,767 of the 15,891 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,124 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 244,612 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935