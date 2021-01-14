Georgia reports 1,357 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.14
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,357 new cases of coronavirus, 748 recoveries and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 1,357 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 561 cases
Adjara - 112 cases
Imereti - 196 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 69 cases
Shida Kartli - 111 cases
Guria - 18 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 131 cases
Kakheti - 84 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 41 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 26 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 8 cases.
Some 13,360 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.
Some 15,891 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country, 8,767 of the 15,891 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,124 were PCR tests.
Georgia has had 244,612 cases of coronavirus since February 2020.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935