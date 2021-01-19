Georgia to approve national vaccination plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia discussed the national vaccination plan with the members of a special commission formed to ensure the uninterrupted COVID-19 mitigation process in the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

During a meeting at the governmental administration, vaccination stages and target groups were identified.

Gakharia said that the stabilized epidemiological situation gave no grounds to be calm, but the economy has to reopen, restrictions gradually and consistently are to be lifted.

Gakharia claimed that the national vaccination plan was in full compliance with the World Health Organization (WHO) requirements. The intensive work will continue for the timely COVID-19 vaccines’ import in the country.

Georgia has reported 1,550 new cases of coronavirus, 494 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Georgia has had 249,465 cases of coronavirus since February 2020, while the number of recoveries has reached 235,130 and the number of deaths has totaled 2,973.

