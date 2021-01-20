Georgian Parliament calls Pension Agency Head for transparency

“Pension savings should be invested correctly, and more communication and public awareness are needed”, Irakli Kovzanadze, Chairman of the Parliamentary Finance-Budgetary Committee, said during the meeting with the new Head of Pension Agency, Giorgi Danelia, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The total amount of pension assets makes 1 billion and 200 million GEL, including the accumulated benefit of 110 million. The program counts 113 thousand registered participants.

Kovzanadze said the accumulative pension system establishment in Georgia is one of the fundamental financial sector reforms.

“This is the tool that will contribute to the economic development and growth,” Irakli Kovzanadze claimed.

Giorgi Danelia introduced the Chairman of the Finance-Budgetary Committee to the Agency’s plans during the working meeting.