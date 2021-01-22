EU Parliament President: EU to support Georgia in fight against Covid-19
The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, echoed a meeting with the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
He believes the European Union should continue cooperation with Georgia.
David Sassoli tweeted after the meeting with Salome Zourabichvili in Brussels that “a close partnership is in our mutual interest, especially during the pandemic. The EU must continue to support Georgia in its efforts to tackle COVID-19. Only through solidarity can we overcome this crisis.”
