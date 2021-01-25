Georgia reports 298 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Georgia has reported 298 new cases of coronavirus, 1,311 recoveries and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 298 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 107 cases

Adjara - 18 cases

Imereti - 44 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 13 cases

Shida Kartli - 19 cases

Guria - 21 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 32 cases

Kakheti - 26 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 12 cases.

Some 7,323 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 6,868 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia has had 253,816 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 243,396 of the 253,816 individuals have recovered, while 3,071 others have died.

