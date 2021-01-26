Georgia reports 1,006 new cases of coronavirus on Jan. 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,006 new cases of coronavirus, 1,050 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 1,006 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 426 cases

Adjara - 23 cases

Imereti - 202 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 49 cases

Shida Kartli - 79 cases

Guria - 17 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 98 cases

Kakheti - 69 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 22 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 15 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases.

Some 7,254 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Georgia has had 254,822 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 244,446 of the 254,822 individuals have recovered, while 3,096 others have died.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356