Georgia reports 1,006 new cases of coronavirus on Jan. 26
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,006 new cases of coronavirus, 1,050 recoveries and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 1,006 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 426 cases
Adjara - 23 cases
Imereti - 202 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 49 cases
Shida Kartli - 79 cases
Guria - 17 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 98 cases
Kakheti - 69 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 22 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 15 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases.
Some 7,254 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
Georgia has had 254,822 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 244,446 of the 254,822 individuals have recovered, while 3,096 others have died.
---
