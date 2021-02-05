Rehabilitation works underway on Georgian Enguri HPP

Rehabilitation works are underway at the Enguri hydropower plant. Sludge cleaning from the reservoir and drilling and cementing works are underway in the diversion tunnel as part of the rehabilitation, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Natia Turnava, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, visited Enguri HPP arch dam to get acquainted with the rehabilitation works.

The minister attended the sludge cleaning process from the reservoir and inspected the ongoing drilling and cementation works in the diversion tunnel.

Enguri HPP all five units were stopped on January 20 to carry out necessary urgent works in the diversion tunnel. The rehabilitation process is underway 24 hours a day.

The total cost of the rehabilitation project makes EUR 45 million. This amount includes seven million of the European Commission grants and 38 million of EBRD financial resources.