Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 18,335 tests (7,744 PCR tests and 10,591 rapid tests) over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 602 new cases, 246 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 101

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 77

Kakheti - 54

Adjara - 30

Guria - 30

Shida Kartli - 21

Kvemo Kartli - 16

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 10

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 10

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 7

Meanwhile, 569 people have recovered, 11 others have died, while 5,510 individuals remain infected with the coronavirus in Georgia.

As of now, the country has confirmed a total of 261,620 cases of COVID-19, including 252,815 recoveries and 3,269 deaths.

