Georgian PM: Economic growth, workplaces and investments to be key priorities

Economic growth, workplaces, and encouraging investments are the Georgian Government’s key priorities, and support for businesses is highly valued in this process, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia stated during today’s meeting with large employers, at the Administration of the Government. Press Service of the Government Administration reported on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The meeting underlined joint steps to be taken by the Government and businesses toward securing the country’s competitive post-pandemic positioning and maintaining the potential for rapid economic recovery.

The parties pointed out that, in terms of tackling pandemic-related difficulties as fast as possible, and bolder steps toward easing restrictions, it is of crucial importance to observe applicable rules and regulations, including proper facemask use and social distancing.

The Prime Minister described the outcomes of the restrictions enforced in the country since November, underlining that the stabilization achieved through them has provided the country with resources for the careful, incremental reopening of tourism in line with applicable rules, as tourism is one of the key driving forces of the country’s economy, one capable of giving a new lease of life to economic recovery.

Besides continuous structural economic reforms, Georgia will increase capital expenses, accelerate state-property privatization, and the systemic reform of state-owned enterprises, so that their management may meet the highest standards of corporate management.

Giorgi Gakharia, in addressing the large employers, reiterated his commitment personally to engaging in solving issues important to them and to guaranteeing, within his purview, the fastest possible solution to any important problem facing businesses, including for the unhindered implementation of projects despite pandemic-related obstacles.

“Economic growth, maintaining workplaces, and encouraging direct foreign investments are our key priorities, as they are tied directly to the rapid recovery from the crisis triggered by the global situation. And I am always ready to hear concrete suggestions; please remember that the Administration’s door is always open for your engagement,” the Prime Minister told the large employers.

The meeting at the Administration of the Georgian Government was attended by almost 40 representatives of large businesses operating in various fields.