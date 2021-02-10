Georgia reports 544 new COVID-19 cases on Feb.10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Georgia has reported 544 new cases of coronavirus, 469 recoveries and 5 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 544 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 226 cases

Adjara - 29 cases

Imereti - 78 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 23 cases

Shida Kartli - 43 cases

Guria - 26 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 57 cases

Kakheti - 38 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 13 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 5 cases

Some 4,879 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 18,244 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia has had 263,601 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 255,385 of the 263,601 individuals have recovered, while 3,311 others have died.

