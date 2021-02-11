Georgia reports 557 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 557 new cases of coronavirus, 638 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 557 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 209 cases

Adjara - 21 cases

Imereti - 113 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 43 cases

Shida Kartli - 63 cases

Guria - 33 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 24 cases

Kakheti - 33 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 10 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.

Some 4,787 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 21,890 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

