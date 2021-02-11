Georgia reports 557 new COVID-19 cases for Feb.11
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 557 new cases of coronavirus, 638 recoveries and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 557 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 209 cases
Adjara - 21 cases
Imereti - 113 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 43 cases
Shida Kartli - 63 cases
Guria - 33 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 24 cases
Kakheti - 33 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 10 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.
Some 4,787 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today. Some 21,890 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.
