OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Georgia

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Sweden’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde will visit Georgia on 16 February for meetings with high-level officials, Trend reports via the OSCE.

During her visit, Linde will meet with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani.

Talks will focus on strengthening the co-operation between the OSCE and Georgia.

Chairperson-in-Office Linde will also meet with the Chair of the Parliament of Georgia Archil Talakvadze, members of parliament and civil society to discuss the priorities of the Swedish Chairpersonship, as well as hold a press statement for the Georgian media.

The Chairperson-in-Office also plans a field visit with the EU Monitoring Mission, EUMM.

The OSCE Mission to Georgia was established in December 1992 in response to armed conflicts in the country. The Mission assists the Government of Georgia in conflict settlement, democratization, human rights and the rule of law.

