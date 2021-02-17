Georgian PM, health experts discuss Georgia’s preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and healthcare experts discussed how the country is preparing for Covid-19 vaccination and following the national vaccination plan, which aims to vaccinate 60% of the population by the end of this year, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The experts underlined the challenges related to the production and demand for vaccines globally, which has been delaying the process of vaccination, including in the EU.

Gakharia once again urged all parties involved in the vaccination process to continue intensive work toward ensuring all conditions including logistics issues in order for Georgia to start vaccinating immediately after the delivery of the first doses.

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia reassured the prime minister and health experts that Georgia will have the opportunity to fully mobilise the doses needed to vaccinate 60% of the country and fulfil the national vaccination plan.