Georgian government works to enable students to get EU higher education

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani addressing the students at the opening of the Europeanization and Democratization – EU and Georgia course organized by the European University, emphasized the importance of the program in terms of raising awareness among young people about the EU and European aspirations of Georgia and the progress made in this direction, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Georgia’s path to EU membership is irreversible. Georgia announced that it would do everything possible in the next four years to apply for EU membership in 2024. The implementation of the Georgia-EU Association Agreement (AA) will mirror our readiness. The AA is a legal and political basis for Georgia’s further integration into the EU.

It is an ambitious goal, but Georgia can achieve it. Georgian public proved that it is committed to the chosen path and can give a successful example of the Europeanization and democratization to the whole region,” David Zalkaliani claimed.

Foreign Minister stressed that the program allows the successful graduates to continue their education in different European countries.